Nancy B. Ogden Carson passed away peacefully at her home in Medford, N.J. She was 96.
Born May 4, 1923 in Baltimore, Md., Nancy grew up in Baltimore with her two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane. She graduated from Hood College with a degree in Psychology and later received a degree from the Philadelphia College of Bible.
After college, Nancy became an elementary school teacher in the Baltimore area. It was there she met William Carson when Bill was a graduate student at Johns Hopkins University. The two were married in 1953 and resided in Moorestown, N.J. before moving to Medford Leas Retirement Community. After 62 years of marriage, Bill passed away in 2015.
Nancy is survived by her three children, Millie, Harry and Hugh, and her grandchildren, Daniel, Kent and Lara, whom she loved fiercely. She was a strong woman of faith who also loved her church family at Immanuel Baptist, but perhaps she loved her orange tabby, "Pumpkin," most of all.
Nancy had a wonderful childhood, tap dancing with her two older sisters at various functions throughout Baltimore, and she spent her summers on the Chesapeake Bay. There's nothing she enjoyed more than gazing out at the rolling waves and wading through the cool water.
Nancy had a deep love of travel. Over the years she and Bill journeyed all over the globe, enjoying countless adventures from Asia and Europe to Africa and South America. She was always up for something new. As she often said, "I love everything… everything but liver."
Nancy was that rare person who was almost always smiling and full of kindness and cheer. But maybe what friends will remember most about Nancy was her insatiable passion for singing. She had an endless library of tunes flowing through her head and would break out in song whenever the spirit moved her.
In short, if you had the good fortune to meet Nancy, you left feeling just a little bit happier. She will be thought of often and missed constantly.
Her memorial service will begin at noon on Thursday, Feb. 13, at Immanuel Baptist Church, 6 S Poplar Ave., Maple Shade, N.J. followed by a private burial.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the .
Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.
Lechner Funeral Home,
Medford
www.lechnerfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 9, 2020