Nancy G. Kelly of Southampton passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. She was 64.
Born in Camden, N.J., Nancy was the daughter of the late Alfred and Rae (Miller) Portella.
She is survived by the love of her life, her grandson, Connor Harrison; daughters, Erin Kelly (Tim Kramarz) and Heather Kelly; her fiancé, Rich Bradbury; sister, Gina Skomsky (Mickey); her favorite "daughter," her dog Bella; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dottie Green, and her brother, Freddy Portella.
At Nancy's request, there will be no services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Nancy's name to the Burlington County Animal Shelter, 35 Academy Dr., Westampton, NJ 08060, or please perform any random act of kindness.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019