|
|
Nancy J. Bianco, beloved mother and wife, peacefully passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019. She was 62.
Funeral services will be provided by Pastor Bob Spicer at Grace Bible Church, South Church Street in Mount Laurel, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, where the visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Nancy to support the Ovarian Cancer Research Center (OCRC) at Penn Medicine's Abramson Cancer Center. Checks should be made payable to 'Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania' and indicate the memorial tribute on the check memo line or in a note with gift. Please mail checks to: Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Maddie Dickinson, 3535 Market Street, Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. Family and friends can make a secure gift via credit card by visiting the website: www.pennmedicine.org/OCRC.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 23, 2019