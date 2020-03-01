Home

WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Nancy Jane Gorman

nieces and nephews, John Mack (Lynne), Melody Petersen (Randy), Albert Mack (Terri), Jeff Mack (Helen), and Holly Toth (Ty), and many great and grand nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Saturday, March 7, at Christ Church, 500 Main Street, Riverton, where the visitation begins at 10 a.m. with services following at 11 a.m. Interment will take place immediately after the service in the church memorial garden.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Christ Church in Nancy's memory.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 1, 2020
