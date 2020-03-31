|
Nancy Jane (Stack) Kilmer passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
Nancy had an unmatched work ethic that she demonstrated at many jobs, including working together with her family at The Fulfillment House in Yardville. By far her favorite work was as a teacher's aide at Osolo Elementary in Elkhart.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her family and making a home for them in Indiana and then in New Jersey. She loved gardening, being on the water, trips and concerts with friends. Nancy was a loyal Philadelphia Phillies fan and enjoyed watching games with John and her boys. Nancy had a heart for others and felt it was important to support organizations that served her community.
During her time at the Masonic Village, Nancy made friends in the staff and residents there. Upon her return home, Acacia Hospice cared for Nancy.
The family wishes to convey their heartfelt thanks to all for every act of care and kindness.
The daughter of the late Carl and Laura Stack and in-laws, Jack and Carol Kilmer, she is survived by her husband, John; two sons, Jared Kilmer (fiancée, Brittany Wallrath) of Westampton and Walter Kilmer of Columbus; her sisters, Susan Rockenbaugh (Steven d.) Betsy Kratzer (Danny), and Sandra Zann (Tony); brothers; Ronald (Carol Lee), Gregory (Sally) and Richard Stack (Susan), all of Elkhart, Ind.; her brother-in-law, Gregory Kilmer (Peggy) of Columbus and Peter Kilmer (fiancée, Cinnamon Woods) of Indianapolis, Ind., as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.
Nancy fought breast (metastatic) cancer since 2008, and on March 26th, it took her from this earth to her heavenly home. If she could, she would tell everyone to take care of yourselves now.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Breast Cancer Research Foundation (bcrf.org), Acacia Hospice (acaciahospice.org) or the local charity of your choice.
A memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later time.
Please go to Nancy's memorial page at the funeral home's web site below to make a donation in her memory or to offer condolences to the family.
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 31, 2020