Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fellowship Alliance Chapel
199 Church Rd.
Medford, NJ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
12:00 PM
Fellowship Alliance Chapel
199 Church Rd.
Medford, NJ
Nancy M. Shaw Obituary
Nancy M. (Merritt) Shaw of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019, at her home. She was 92.

Born in New York, she was the daughter of the late Eugene Willard and Virginia B. Merritt, and the wife of the late Milton Shaw II. She had resided in Mount Laurel for many years, moving there from Marlton, N.J. and was a longtime member of Fellowship Alliance Chapel in Medford, N.J.

She was the beloved mother of Debora M. Schneck (Howard) of Mount Laurel, Michael C. Shaw (Lisa) of Lancaster, Pa., Patricia S. Ford (Frank) of Hatfield, Pa. and Wendy S. Harris (Daniel) of Lumberton, N.J., and the loving grandmother of Carla J. Lynch (Paul), Laura S. Jacobsen (John), Joseph B. Schneck (Kristen), Valerie J. Butterhof (Charles), Justin M. Shaw (Erin), Rebekah D. Shaw, Matthew C. Shaw (Jenna), Jennifer L. Alexeichik (David), Joshua M. Ford (Lola), Jacob D. Ford, Christopher D. Harris (Brooke), Hannah M. McCammitt (Christopher), Meghan K. Harris and Benjamin T. Harris. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Sandra S. Grady of Texas, and also 21 great grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, where a Celebration of her Life will begin at noon. Interment was private in the Bel Air Memorial Gardens in Bel Air, Md.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to Fellowship Alliance Chapel, 199 Church Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 26, 2019
