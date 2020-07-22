Nancy McKeown of Hainesport passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mount Holly. She was 84.Born in Burlington, Nancy was a longtime Hainesport resident. She was a longtime member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and enjoyed camping, family, and gardening.Nancy is survived by her husband of 40 years, James McKeown; two children, Scott Lucas and Maureen Tait; three stepchildren, James Jr., Michael M. and Brian P. McKeown; 13 grandchildren, and eight great- grandchildren.She was the mother of the late Terrence and Cynthia.Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, at the Perinchief Chapels, 438 High St., Mount Holly. Burial will follow in St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Guests are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines, wear face coverings, and to pay your respects briefly due to the pandemic. You are thanked in advance for your cooperation.Contributions in her name may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 910 Marne Hwy., Hainesport, NJ 08036.Perinchief Chapels,Mount Holly