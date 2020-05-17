|
Early on Sunday, April 26, 2020, Nancy Ritchie was reunited with her husband, sons, grandson, parents and other family and friends. She was 85 years young. Born and educated in Long Island N.Y., she met her husband, Bill on a blind date, at age 18. They married in October 1953, moved to N.J. and eventually established Ritchie's Accounting Service. Nancy remained in practice up until her death. She was an active member of the NJ Assoc. of Public Accountants and the Miriam Rebekah Lodge #112 I.O.O.F. for many years.
Nancy leaves behind to cherish her memory her children: Susan (Charles) Gant, Sheryl (Bob) Rigg, Sharon (Harold) Richardson; her grandchildren Dylan and Alex Richardson and great-grandson John Gant. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Navy Memorial, the Burl. Co. Animal Shelter, or the .
Graveside services will be for family only, but drive-by condolences welcome at Odd Fellows Cemetery on Friday May 22 @1pm.
Messages of sympathy may be sent to her family through the website below.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 17, 2020