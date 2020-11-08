Nancy W. (Walker) Coffman of Medford passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. She was 84.
Born in the Germantown section of Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Elizabeth Walker Sr. She was preceded in death by her older brother, Roy Walker Jr., and her younger sister, Susan Walker.
Nancy is survived by, and was the beloved wife of Frank W. Coffman Jr. of Medford. She was the loving mother of Beth Coffman of Southampton, and William Coffman and his wife, Carolyn, of Ambler, Pa.; and the dear grandmother of Siena Coffman.
After graduating Germantown High School, she worked for 10 years at the Atlantic Richfield Company where she met her husband, Frank, a marital union that lasted 62 years. She raised her family in Willingboro, before moving to Medford, where she was a resident for more than 41 years.
A true altruist, she was known for her caregiving nature and was an avid pet lover. She was a long-time member of the Protestant Community Church of Medford Lakes, and in her earlier years was very active in its Women's Guild.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, Nov. 13, at the Bradley & Stow Funeral Home, 127 Medford-Mt. Holly Road, Medford, where a funeral service will be held at noon. For those who wish to watch the service virtually you can join the family at the following link at the time of service: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40118
Interment will be held privately and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family requests memorial donations to the charity of their choice
.
Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,
Medfordwww.BradleyStow.com