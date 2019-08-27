|
Nancy W. (Woolman) Wainwright of Roebling, N.J. passed away suddenly into God's loving and eternal care on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at University of Pennsylvania surrounded by her loving family. She was 82.
Nancy was an honors graduate of Florence Township Memorial High School, Class of 1955. Upon graduation she worked for John A. Roebling and Sons Co. in Trenton, N.J.
She was a member of the Roebling American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Post 39, former president of the Florence Volunteer Fire Co. 2 Auxiliary, faithful volunteer in Pioneer Girls and AWANA for 34 years and a board member of the Florence Township Library. Nancy was a member of The First Baptist Church, Willingboro.
She was the loving wife of Joseph Hobart Wainwright. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Dr. Karen Hogan and her husband, Rev. Gregory Hogan, of Hudson, Ohio, James Wainwright and his wife, Deborah, of Hamilton, N.J., and Kathleen Aquino and her husband, Anthony of Perkasie, Pa.; eight grandchildren, Nancy Rohrbaugh (Andrew), Gregory Hogan, Kyle Hogan (Sandra), James Hogan, John Wainwright, Stacia Reutlinger, Elizabeth Wainwright, and Stephen Reutlinger; and great grandsons, James and Alan Rohrbaugh.
Her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at the Dennison Funeral Home, 214 W. Front St., Florence, where calling hours will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday. Interment will be in Mount Holly Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Nancy's name may be sent to New Life Island, P.O. Box 480, Frenchtown, NJ 08825.
