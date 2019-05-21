Home

Lankenau & Vannewenhizen Funeral Home
334 Chester Ave
Moorestown, NJ 08057
(856) 235-0007
Naomi Pearl Fish Obituary
Naomi Pearl Fish of Riverview Estates, Riverton, age 97 years, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019.

She was a native of Riverside and former resident of Palmyra. She was a retired waitress for Millside Farms, Delran.

Naomi was a loving and caring person and always had a smile.

Widow of the late Edwin Fish, she was the beloved mother of Carol Langwell, Charles Fish, Daniel Fish, Janice Baccile and Kenneth Fish, dear sister of Sally Gray and Eunice Will, grandmother of 14, great grandmother of 27 and great great grandmother of 1.

Relatives and friends of Naomi's family are invited to her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, at the First Presbyterian Church, corner of Riverton Road and Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, where there will be a viewing 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Presbyterian Church Cemetery, Moorestown.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

The Lankenau & Van Newenhizen Funeral Home,

334 Chester Ave., Moorestown

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on May 21, 2019
