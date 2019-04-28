|
Nathan W. Matos of Hainesport died April 20, 2019, in Texas. He was 22.
Nathan was born Feb. 16, 1997, in Willingboro, N.J., to Edwin and Kathy Ann Jones Matos. His father is a health care technician for Apria Health Care in Westampton, N.J., and his mother is a music teacher at Pemberton Township Schools in Pemberton, N.J.
Growing up with his special needs twin brother, Jordan, Nathan's childhood was surrounded by his loving family and extended family. He attended Lighthouse Christian School for pre-school and then Timothy Christian Academy from Kindergarten until eighth grade. During this time, he began playing baseball and learned to play the trombone. Enjoying performing, he always participated in school plays and musicals. He loved attending Vacation Bible School with his cousin Kayla Cousins. For high school, Nathan attended Burlington County Institute of Technology in Medford, N.J., where he was in the engineering program. He excelled in school and was inducted into the National Honor Society. Excelling at sports as well as academics, Nathan ran cross-country and played on the BCIT baseball team throughout his high school years, winning many championships. Well-liked by his teachers and fellow students, Nathan was considered a friend to all. His senior class trip to Disney World was a memorable time spent with those close friends.
Due to his excellent academic, social, and athletic record, he was accepted to every college he applied to, and he proudly chose to attend Texas A&M. Nathan was a proud full-time student at Texas A&M, where he was a member of the Corps of Cadets. As a member of the Corps, one of his duties as Logistics Officer was to raise the flags around Kyle Field. Attending A&M was filled with many good times for Nathan, including attending Aggie football games and several spring break trips with his fellow Corps members, most recently to Colorado. It was made even better by his relationship with his girlfriend Stephanie. After meeting through a mutual friend at A&M, he and Stephanie had been dating for approximately two years. He was looking forward to graduating in December 2019, and beginning his career.
Nathan's faith was always important to him. While in high school, he attended First Baptist Church in Eastampton, N.J., and was involved in the youth programs. He helped to clean the church and "make some money." He was an active member of the Mount Holly Elks Club and was involved in many of their functions. As a brother of a special needs twin, he was extremely proud when his brother Jordan was selected as the Mount Holly Elks poster child.
Nathan was a fun-loving individual, known for his practical jokes with his family and close friends. He loved watching professional wrestling, and he and his father Edwin would often have some fake matches in the middle of their family room. They loved the Philadelphia Phillies, and the family enjoyed going to games and cheering on the team. He was extremely close to his family, especially his Uncle Mikie and his Titi Sherryl. He loved to hang around at his Titi Angie and Uncle Kevin's house to play video games with his cousin Kayla, and enjoyed it when his family from Texas would come visit the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean City.
Nathan liked building huge, complicated Lego designs, especially those from Star Wars. He collected baseball cards and loved to cook. Very committed and hard-working, once he started something, Nathan worked hard to see it to his completion.
Nathan leaves behind his mother, Kathy Jones Matos; his father, Edwin Matos; his twin brother, Jordan Tyler Matos; his aunt, Carol Robinson Jones and her husband Wendle; his uncle, Billy Jones and his wife Ginger; his Aunt Maria Cousins and her husband Kevin of Browns Mills, N.J.; his aunt, Yolanda Matos-Mulhern and her husband Tom; his uncle, Mikie and Titi Sherryl Matos; his aunt, Ruth Matos Fels and her husband Mark; his cousins, Megan and her husband John (with children Brooke and Max), Jenna Jones, Cody Jones, Kayla Cousins, Adam Mulhern, Isaac Mulhern, Caleb Mulhern, Christine Hayes and her husband Mark (with daughter Abigail), Michael Matos and his wife Allyson (with son Elon), Jonathan Matos, Clarice Fels; along with many friends.
Friends may visit with his family from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at the First Baptist Church, Woodlane Rd., Eastampton, N.J. An Elks Service will follow at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. There will also be visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Church. Burial in the Mount Holly Cemetery will be private.Perinchief Chapels,
Mount Holly
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 28, 2019