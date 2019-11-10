|
|
Nelson Howard Troster Sr. of Ocala, Fla., passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. He was 83.
Known to all who knew and loved him as "Nick", he was born in 1936, in Silver Lake, Pa., and was a native of Columbus and Pemberton in New Jersey before moving to the Ocala, Fla., area in 1999.
Nick was a member of the Union Sons of the Civil War. He was a retired employee of Mount Holly Township, New Jersey Board of Education where he worked in the maintenance department.
In New Jersey, he was a volunteer EMT, working for Browns Mills, Willingboro, and Rancocas Emergency Services, and taught emergency extrication for Burlington County. In Ocala, he volunteered for MCSO, SW District Citizens Observer Patrol, CERT, and the Humane Society Thrift Store. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed collecting race memorabilia.
Nick is survived by his wife and loving companion of 35 years, Carole Troster of Ocala; his beloved daughters, Christine Haines, Treena Cocuzza, and Michelle Troster-Ward, all of New Jersey; and a step-son, William Kolesinski of Ocala. Nick also is survived by his grandchildren, Melissa, William, Michael, Jimmy, Brian, Robert, Taylor, Brianna, Cherylann, Nickolas, Aaron, Haley, and Aiden, all of New Jersey; and numerous great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by parents, Joseph John and Myrtle Irene Troster; and brother, Joseph Troster.
Relatives and friends may attend his viewing from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, where funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Columbus Cemetery.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 10, 2019