Nicholas Carruol

Nick had a magnetic personality; that kind of guy who makes friends everywhere he goes. He had a thing for the cars ('49 and '55 Buick super), spent many a day on the links (shot in the '70s and was a member at Medford Village and Burlington Country Club), and had season tickets for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick was an old school Italian; as strict as a dad as you could ever find, but he raised quality kids. Of course, that changed when the grandkids arrived, and he became spoiler in chief. He was into staying fit long before that was a thing: even in his later years he entertained the grands by having them sit on his back while he did push- ups.

Earlier years found him working as a manufacturing manager for RCA and he served our nation in the U.S. Army.

The East Camden boy would meet a South Camden girl. Nick and Anna (Russo) knew each other from when they were teenagers; they shared a 65 year marriage that was blessed with two sons: Nicholas (Karen) and Gregory (Dawn), grandchildren: Juliann, Daniel, Matthew, Grace, Joseph, Christopher, Helen, and a great grandchild, Elijah.

Come celebrate 87 years from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, at Sweeney Funeral Home, Riverside. His Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Parish, Holy Name Church, Delran, with interment in Lakeview Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass Cards or donations to Sacred Heart Parish, 1739 Ferry Ave., Camden, NJ 08104.

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 13, 2020.
