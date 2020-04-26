|
Nicholas (Nicola) G. Catanella, passed away of natural causes peacefully on April 19th at 6:00 p.m. He was 96.
He was born on Feb. 27, 1924 in Camden, N.J.
Beloved wife, Alice Riley Catanella, who preceded him in death on 4/10/13.
Nick enlisted in the United States Coast Guard on December 12, 1942 as Apprentice Seaman and was honorably discharged on January 11th, 1946. During the war, he served as a gunner's mate & ships cook. He was a war hero in both the Pacific and Atlantic Theaters and was awarded seven medals of service distinction, for the American Theatre, European-African-Middle Easter Theatre, Asiatic-Pacific Area Campaign and Philippine Liberation, USCG Good Conduct; having crossed the Equator and the International Date Line. He received the Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition. Early in the war, he completed and trained the care and handling of sentry dogs.
On returning home from the war he became a hairdresser and later opened his own salon Nicholas Hairdressing of Cinnaminson, N.J. He was a hairdresser for over 50 years. Known to many patrons often from their childhoods to adulthood. Helping many others from the Cinnaminson Home, etc. to be able to have beauty care, Nick would pick them up and bring them to the salon.
He was the constant gentleman, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is left by his children, Ken, Nick and Georgeann, four grandchildren, and nine greatgrandchildren.
Due to current circumstances regarding social distancing, services will be postponed until a later date.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contribution's in Nick's name may be made to Urban Promise, PO Box 1479, Camden, NJ 08105, earmarked, Nicholas Catanella Memorial Fund or www.urbanpromiseusa.org/donate
Condolences may be shared with the family at the website below.
Weber Funeral Home
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Apr. 26, 2020