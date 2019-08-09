Home

Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Falling Spring Presbyterian Church
410 Falling Spring Rd.
Glasgow, VA
Nicholas John Cuzzimano


1937 - 2019
Nicholas John Cuzzimano Obituary
Nicholas J. Cuzzimano, formerly of Moorestown, N.J. and currently residing in Glasgow, Va., died Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, at his home. He was 82.

Born April 18, 1937 in Philadelphia, Pa., he was a son of the late Phillip Cuzzimano and Katherine Travascio Cuzzimano.

Mr. Cuzzimano was a Moorestown High School teacher, realtor and veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps. Nicholas attended the VMI Chapel.

He was a member of the Marine Corps League, Marine Corps Color Guard, Rotary Club, Mountain City Masonic Lodge, American Legion and the Men's Prayer Breakfast.

Nicholas is survived by his wife, Nancy Neuber Cuzzimano; his children, Sherri L. Zollo of Clifton, Va. and Lori E. Borg of Falls Church, Va.; his sister, Bernadette Cuzzimano Haslam of Wellington, Fla.; and four grandchildren, Hailey, Josh, Luke and Emmy.

His memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Falling Spring Presbyterian Church, 410 Falling Spring Rd., Glasgow, VA 24555 with the Rev. Punker Robertson and Chaplain Bob Phillips officiating. Burial will be held privately and there will be no visitation at the funeral home.

Donations may be given to the Rockbridge Area Hospice, 315 Meyers St., Lexington, VA 24450.

Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory,

Lexington, Va.
Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 9, 2019
