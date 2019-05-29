|
It is with deep sadness we must report the passing of Nicholas Zacchei of Delran, N.J. at Penn Presbyterian Cardio Hospital Philadelphia on Friday, May 24, 2019. He was 89 years old at the time of his passing. He was surrounded by his family who shared stories and tears.
He was born May 30, 1929 to Pasquale and Josephine Zacchei in Beverly, N.J. He was preceded in passing by his two sisters, Elizabeth Zacchei Damiani and Philomena Zacchei Kee.
Nick served well and faithfully as an education, military, industrial, and community leader. He taught industrial instrumentation at Dobbins Trade School in Philadelphia, Pa. for 25 years. He worked as a chemical instrumentation engineer in Florence, N.J. and Bristol, Pa. during the same time.
He served honorably as an officer and transportation expert for 30 years in the New Jersey Army National Guard. He retired in the rank of Major after many deployments for our country. His lifelong passions were his church, St. Peter's in Riverside, N.J., where he still served as an usher and service in the Knights of Columbus. He served as the Grand Knight of the Riverside chapter. Nick also operated the very successful annual Knights of Columbus golf tournament fundraiser for 25 years.
Nick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Gilbert Zacchei. He is also survived by four daughters, Debra Schaller (Richard), Marcia Osiecki (Joseph), Lisa Griffith (Joseph) and Brenda McDermott Sutter (David); seven grandchildren; Gretchen Schaller Behar (Daniel), Nicole Schaller, Joseph Osiecki, Regina Osiecki, Monica Griffith, Kelley Sutter Roi (David) and David Sutter (Jaclyn); and six great grandchildren, David Roi, Georgia Roi, Ellis Sutter, Charles Sutter, Eva Sophia Behar and Daniel Behar.
May he rest in peace.
Calling hours were held Tuesday evening, with another visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29 (today), at Sweeney Funeral Home in Riverside, N.J., followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Church. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
www.sweeneyfamilyroom.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 29, 2019