Nichole Shante Muse of Burlington passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020.



Her Life Celebration Services will be held privately with the family. Family and friends may participate in a walk through viewing from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5, at the TL Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington. All attendees must wear a mask to enter the walk through.



TL Hutton Family & Friends



Funeral Services,



Burlington



