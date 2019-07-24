Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lankenau Funeral Home - Vincentown
57 Main Street
Vincentown, NJ 08088
609-859-5522
Resources
More Obituaries for Nick Lupex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nick Victor Lupex

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nick Victor Lupex Obituary
Nick Victor Lupex of Leisuretowne, Southampton, age 87 years, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.

He was a native of Roebling, a resident of Springfield Twp. for 48 years, and Leisuretowne for several years.

Vic was a retired Metal Finisher for Pemberton Fabricators, Mt. Laurel.

He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Roebling and the local Antique Car Clubs.

Vic was the beloved husband of Ruth Elizabeth (Orr) for 63 years; the dear father of Rod Victor Lupex and wife, Darlene Harris Lupex, of Ruskin, Fla.; devoted grandfather of Grayson Victoria Lupex and Chase Alexander Lupex; and the brother of John and George Lupex and Vern Kelly and Loretta Denney.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 1, at The BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp., where he will be interred with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.

The Lankenau Funeral Home,

57 Main St.,

Vincentown, Southampton

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now