Nick Victor Lupex of Leisuretowne, Southampton, age 87 years, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Virtua Hospital, Mount Holly.
He was a native of Roebling, a resident of Springfield Twp. for 48 years, and Leisuretowne for several years.
Vic was a retired Metal Finisher for Pemberton Fabricators, Mt. Laurel.
He was a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church, Roebling and the local Antique Car Clubs.
Vic was the beloved husband of Ruth Elizabeth (Orr) for 63 years; the dear father of Rod Victor Lupex and wife, Darlene Harris Lupex, of Ruskin, Fla.; devoted grandfather of Grayson Victoria Lupex and Chase Alexander Lupex; and the brother of John and George Lupex and Vern Kelly and Loretta Denney.
Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Aug. 1, at The BGWCD Veterans Memorial Cemetery Chapel, 350 Provinceline Road, Arneytown, North Hanover Twp., where he will be interred with military honors.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Deborah Heart & Lung Center, Browns Mills, NJ 08015.
The Lankenau Funeral Home,
57 Main St.,
Vincentown, Southampton
Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on July 24, 2019