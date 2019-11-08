|
Nicki L. (Corsen) Raufer, a long-time resident of Cinnaminson, N.J., passed away on Nov. 5, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was 70.
She grew up in Lancaster, Ohio, and met her husband, Roger Raufer, at Ohio University. They were happily married for 48 years.
Nicki was a Montessori pre-school teacher for more than three decades, teaching in schools in Ohio, Ill. and N.J., as well as in Kingston, Jamaica.
In recent years, she traveled widely with her husband, including visits to France, Greece, Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos. Most recently, they were living in Nanjing, China.
Nicki will be fondly remembered for her love of family, friends, and the true affection she held for all children (whether family or students). She touched many lives around the world during her lifetime, and her wonderful quilts and scrapbooks that have been gifted to loved ones will help her memory live on.
Nicki is the loving mother of Lisa Capasso (husband Armando Capasso); Jessica Travis (husband John Paul Travis); and Sarah Raufer. She is also the grandmother of Jackson, Henry and Theresa Capasso, and Vera and Finley Travis.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Route 130 N., from 3 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10. A memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. Interment will be private.
Nicki was very passionate about Montessori education. In lieu of flowers, donations in Nicki's memory may be made to Sacred Heart School Montessori Pre-school, www.sacredheartschoolcamden.org/sponsors-supporters/. (Please note that the suggested sponsor amount is not required and you may make a general donation to the Montessori Pre-school.) To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit the wesbite below.
Published in Burlington County Times on Nov. 8, 2019