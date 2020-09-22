Nicole M. Taliaferro of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mount Holly.
A public walkthrough viewing will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at the T. L. Hutton Family & Friends Funeral Services, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, N.J. A Celebration of her Life will follow at 11 a.m. for family only. Interment will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, N.J. All participants musk wear a mask.
