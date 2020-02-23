|
|
Mrs. Nina Alice Walker died at the age of 97, on Feb. 16th, 2020 at the Virtua Memorial Hospital, Mt. Holly, N.J.
Nina is survived by her husband, William M. Walker; her children Sandra, William, Carole, Thomas and Angelia.
She is preceded in death by her parents Evelyn Fogg and Maceo Johnson; her brother Charles Randolph and daughter Evelyn Davis.
Nina was born on Dec. 4, 1922 in Philadelphia, Pa., to Maceo Johnson and Evelyn Fogg.
She graduated from Manual Training and Industrial School, Bordentown, N.J. Nina worked in nursing for 35 years at the Burlington County Hospital renamed Virtua Memorial Hospital.
In addition, she worked as a licensed cosmetologist for several years. Nina believed in education, family and having faith in God.
Nina was a faithful follower of Christ and a member of the Christ Baptist Church located in Burlington, N.J. She enjoyed singing in the choir, working on the hospitality committee at her church, bowling and swimming. She was a skilled seamstress, enjoyed attending Broadway performances and shows.
A funeral is scheduled for Feb. 26th, 2020 at the Perinchief Chapels 438 High St., Mount Holly, N.J. 08060.
The viewing is from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home, with the funeral service starting promptly at 12 p.m.
A reception to follow for family and close friends. The Reverend Frederick Johnson will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Nina's life. Flowers can be sent to Perinchief Chapels.
The family would like to thank the nursing staff and doctors at the Virtua Memorial Hospital and the Masonic Temple.
Perinchief Chapels
www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020