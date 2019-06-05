|
|
Nora Evelyn (Hansen) Bergman of Cinnaminson, N.J. passed peacefully on Sunday, June 2, 2019. She was 82.
Nora was born and raised on the island of Barnegat Light, N.J. She graduated from Barnegat High School, Class of 1954. Shortly thereafter she met her future husband, Charlie Bergman, and they just celebrated 63 years of marriage this May.
Nora and Charlie lived in Mays Landing, N.J. for many years before moving to Cinnaminson in 1979. Nora was a former member for Cinnaminson Baptist Church and a charter member of Fellowship Alliance in Medford. She was an accomplished musician and served as organist for her churches. She worked in banking for many years and retired from PNC Bank in Palmyra.
Having grown up at the beach, she always enjoyed spending time there and in the ocean. Nora was an incredible cook and baker, and was always a gracious hostess. She most enjoyed her family, friends, church, and music.
Nora is survived by her beloved husband of 63 years, Charles M. Bergman; her children, Donna Harrah (Rev. Charles) of Galloway Township, N.J., Steven Bergman (Samantha) of Delran, Kathryn Giovanetti (Barry) of Audubon, N.J. and Charles "Chuck" Bergman of Cinnaminson; her grandchildren, Joshua Harrah (Dawn), David Harrah (Jenn), Daniel Harrah, Philip Harrah, Jordan Bergman, Barry "BJ" Giovanetti Jr., Nora Giovanetti, Nicholas "Nicky" Giovanetti and Shane Bergman; and her great-grandchildren, Asher, Aria, Thatcher, Madison, Bella and Barry III. She is also survived by her sisters, Gloria Braun and Sara Millard, as well as many nieces and nephew to whom she was proudly their "Favorite Aunt."
Nora looked forward to being with her Lord and Savior in Heaven.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing from 9:30 a.m. until her funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 6, all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street, Riverton, N.J. Interment will be held privately at Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Wrightstown, N.J.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation in her name for research to the , Delaware Valley Chapter, 399 Market St., Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.
Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on June 5, 2019