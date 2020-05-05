|
Norma (Johnson) Carocci of Florence passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at Marcella Center, Burlington. She was 93.
Born in Florence, she lived most of her life in Florence.
Wife of the late Benjamin Carocci, mother of the late Lorraine Clark, and sister of the late Alicemae Agostinelli, she is survived by her son, Norman Carocci (Eleanor), and her grandchildren. She was the aunt of Tina Cesaretti and the late Linda O'Hara, and great aunt of their children.
Funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Brig. Gen. William C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in North Hanover.
To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.
Dennison Funeral Home,
214 W. Front Street
Florence
www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 5, 2020