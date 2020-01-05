|
Norma Jean Colson O'Connell of Delran passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was 87.
She was a graduate of the Englewood Hospital School of Nursing, and worked for many years for Dr. Arthur Dietrick in Mount Holly, she was known both for her competency and her caring touch. And she was a mom for the ages. Her world centered around her boys; she taught them everything from riding bikes to driving cars and every step in between. When they joined Cub Scouts, Norma was recruited to be their Den mother for the neighborhood.
She was an avid reader and was a leader of the Great Books reading group at Riverton Library. For Norma reading about English history wasn't enough; she twice travelled to England to see the sites she read about.
She was preceded in death in 2012, by her husband of 60 years, John Robert O'Connell. John and Norma were married in the Reformed Church in Teaneck, N.J., and were happy to be one of the first families to join the newly formed Reformed Church in Willingboro. Norma served for many years as a leader in the women's group.
Norma is survived by her sons, John Kevin O'Connell of Medford, and Jeffrey Robert O'Connell of Ellicott City, Md., and again by her granddaughter, Cosette O'Connell of Ellicott City, Md. She also is survived by her siblings, Carolyn Ryan of Florida, and David Colson of Connecticut.
A private memorial was held in Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum of the Apostles.
In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the Animal Welfare Association, 509 Centennial Blvd, Voorhees, NJ 08043.
Condolences may be sent to P.O. Box 608, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054.
Sweeney Funeral Home,
Riverside
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 5, 2020