Norma Mae (Clark) Pestridge of Cape May, N.J., formerly of Levittown, Pa., passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019. She was 93.
Born and raised in Riverside, N.J., Norma continued to live there while she married and started a family. In 1955, she and her husband, Robert, relocated to Levittown, Pa., where they raised their nine children.
Norma was a member of the Women's Auxiliary of the Levittown II Fire Company. Her delivery of cookies and cupcakes to the fire house during the holidays was always a welcome tradition.
Upon Robert's retirement, they moved to Cape May, N.J. While living there Norma became a member of the Lower Township Moose Lodge #1054 and loved being a part of their Christmas parties.
Norma was married to the late Robert T. Pestridge Jr. for 67 years. She was the beloved mother of Robert III (Janis), Leona Wallover (John), Sharon Suter, Carol Dingley, Patricia Hutchinson (Randel), James, the late Lawrence, the late William and the late George. She is also survived by her 15 devoted grandchildren, 23 loving great-grandchildren and five cherished great-great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to her memorial gathering from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at the Fluehr Funeral Home, 864 Bristol Pike (Rt. 13), Bensalem, where a religious service will begin at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Norma's name may be made to the , , or to the , .
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019