Norman A. Bakely, 87, of Vincentown passed away on November 11, 2020. "Alan", as he was affectionately referred to, was born in Vincentown, and has been a lifelong resident.
He retired from the United States Air Force in 1974, and then went to work at Dow Chemical before coming to McGuire Air Force Base. He retired from the base in the early 90's.
Alan was a Mason, and was also a member of the Vincentown Historical Society, and the Tabernacle Church of Christ. He started his own trucking company in the 80's.
He was a hard-working man who started working at the age of seven. He worked right up to the day of his passing.
Son of the late Norman H. and Emma (Emory) Bakely, husband of the late Billie S. (Hall) Bakely, grandfather of the late April Marie Bakely, and brother of the late Doreen and her husband Frank Moore. He is survived by his children Cathy Gauntt (John), Norman Jr. "Skinner" (Mary), David (Colleen), and Kenny (Amanda), also his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and his special friends Scott and Mac McGee, and Tracy McGuire.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. and again on Wednesday, November 18, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Perinchief Chapels 438 High St. Mount Holly.
Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Interment will take place at Vincentown United Methodist Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Diabetes Association
(www.diabetes.org
).
