Norman C. Roton of Cinnaminson passed away peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 30th. He was 90.
Norman was born and raised in Philadelphia and has resided in Cinnaminson for 30 yrs.
He served proudly for the US Navy, was a docent at the Battleship New Jersey, a member of Covenant Lodge #161 F&AM in Palmyra and an active member of Asbury United Methodist Church.
Norman's hobbies included model trains, traveling, westerns and war movies, but his biggest hobby was making sure everyone else was okay, helping wherever needed.
Norman is survived by his loving wife, Natalie (Smith), daughter, Debra (Fred) Bofinger, grandchildren, Lori (Michael) Huntsinger, James Bofinger, David (Danielle) Bofinger, great-grandchildren, Shawn, Benjamin, Farrah, Donte, Nathan, sister Nancy Roton and many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth.
A viewing for Norman will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4th from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all at the Asbury United Methodist Church, 2492 Andover Rd., Cinnaminson, NJ 08077.
Interment will be held privately.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorial contributions in Norman's name may be made to Asbury United Methodist Church
Weber Funeral Home,
Riverton
www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 2, 2020