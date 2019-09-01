|
Norman "Norm" Carlson of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away peacefully, after a valiant fight against cancer, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was 79.
He loved God, his family, a good joke or a conversation. He was a people person who always greeted everyone with a smile.
Norm served his country for six years in the U.S. Army. For 40 years he and his wife were the owner/operators of Carlson Exterminating Company. He was known as the Bug Man to many. For 28 years, Norm drove a bus for the Lenape Regional High School District.
He was a past president for the Medford Lions Club and S. J. Pest Control Association, a member of the Odd Fellows and Shawnee Baptist Church.
Norm is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Blair), their children, Steve (Maxine), Lora Webster (Gary) and John, and their grandchildren, Erik Webster, Jonathan Carlson, Danny Webster, Emma Carlson and Lydia Carlson.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Norm's life on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Shawnee Baptist Church, 303 Oakshade Road, Shamong, N.J., where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle. A luncheon after the interment service will follow at Shawnee Baptist Church.
Remembrance donations may be made in Norm's name to: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Florida, Inc., North Central Chapter, 2711 NW 6th St., Suite F, Gainesville, FL 32609.
