Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradley and Stow Funeral Home
127 Medford-Mt.Holly Rd
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 953-7600
Viewing
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Shawnee Baptist Church
303 Oakshade Road
Shamong, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Shawnee Baptist Church
303 Oakshade Road
Shamong, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Norman Carlson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norman Carlson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Norman Carlson Obituary
Norman "Norm" Carlson of Tabernacle, N.J. passed away peacefully, after a valiant fight against cancer, on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. He was 79.

He loved God, his family, a good joke or a conversation. He was a people person who always greeted everyone with a smile.

Norm served his country for six years in the U.S. Army. For 40 years he and his wife were the owner/operators of Carlson Exterminating Company. He was known as the Bug Man to many. For 28 years, Norm drove a bus for the Lenape Regional High School District.

He was a past president for the Medford Lions Club and S. J. Pest Control Association, a member of the Odd Fellows and Shawnee Baptist Church.

Norm is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Blair), their children, Steve (Maxine), Lora Webster (Gary) and John, and their grandchildren, Erik Webster, Jonathan Carlson, Danny Webster, Emma Carlson and Lydia Carlson.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Norm's life on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Shawnee Baptist Church, 303 Oakshade Road, Shamong, N.J., where the viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. followed by a service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Junior Mechanics Cemetery in Tabernacle. A luncheon after the interment service will follow at Shawnee Baptist Church.

Remembrance donations may be made in Norm's name to: Child Evangelism Fellowship of Florida, Inc., North Central Chapter, 2711 NW 6th St., Suite F, Gainesville, FL 32609.

Bradley & Stow Funeral Home,

Medford

www.bradleystow.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Norman's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now