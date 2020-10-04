1/
Norman H. Jobes
Norman H. Jobes of Burlington Township passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family. He was 82.

Born in Mount Holly, Norman was a longtime Burlington resident.

A graduate of Burlington High School, he was a chief lineman for Public Service until his retirement following 42 years of service.

An avid tennis player, he also enjoyed playing pool and golf. He also loved to dance, and he coached Little League baseball. Norman will most be remembered for his bright personality. He always had a smile, a great sense of humor, and he enjoyed making others laugh.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry A. and Mae (Lineburner) Jobes; and his brother, Sonny Jobes.

Norman is survived by his wife, Catherine (VanSciver) Jobes; his children and their spouses, Norman H. Jobes Jr., Lisa A. and Steve Taylor, James R. Jobes, and Jennifer L. and Samuel Figueroa; his grandchildren, Matthew and Amanda Jobes, Rachael and Brittany Taylor, and Janae and Jordan Figueroa; eight greatgrandchildren; and three sisters.

A viewing will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Riverlution Church, 46 E. Scott St., Riverside, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Route 130 and Beverly Road, Burlington Township. Please remember your facial covering for all events.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the funeral home's Web site below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
