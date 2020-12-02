1/1
Norman J. Hathaway
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman J. Hathaway
Norman J. Hathaway passed away peacefully on December 1, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice surrounded by his family. Born in 1936, Norm was 84 years old. He was a lifelong resident of Cinnaminson.
Brother of Mary Wallace, George (Marie) Hathaway (deceased), John (Andrea) Hathaway (deceased), Henry (Sandra) Hathaway and Frederick (Sarah) Hathaway.
Loving uncle of Lisa (Mark) Campbell, Lori (Tom) Le and John P. Hathaway, Jr., Susan (Gabe) Mastrangelo, Julie (Allan) Boucher, Nancy (Richard) Buono, Kathleen (Joseph) Bruckner, Lynn (Sean) Weavil, Karen (Peter) Merris, Stephen (Rena) Wallace, Bryan Hathaway, Frederick (Tiffany) Hathaway, Jr., and Jennifer Hathaway.
Also surviving are many grand nieces, nephews and Norm's dear friend Cecil.
Norman proudly served his country in the US Army. He retired as sergeant for the Cinnaminson Police Department in 2000 after 39 years on the police force. Norman was an equestrian and loved taking his horses to Pennypack Park in NE Philadelphia and weekend trail rides at Conewago Trail in Strinestown, PA and Crystal Lake Park in Mansfield, NJ.
He was a long time parishioner of Saint Charles Borromeo Church in Cinnaminson.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday eve from 6-8 p.m. and Monday from 9-10 a.m. at Givnish of Cinnaminson 1200 Route 130 North. His Funeral Mass will follow 10:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church.
Interment will take place at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Cheltenham, PA.
Social distancing will be in effect. All visitors will be required to wear a facial covering.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Spina Bifida Asso. www.spinabifidaassociation.org
To share your fondest memories of Norm, please visit www.givnish.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Burlington County Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)
1200 Route 130 North
Cinnaminson, NJ 08077
(856) 829-8000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Givnish Funeral Home (Cinnaminson)

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved