Jan. 7, 1938 - June 2, 2019
Everyone loved Norm. He was a devoted husband, wonderful father and grandfather, and faithful to God and his Country.
Norm graduated from St. Thomas More High School in Philadelphia, to which he remained a loyal alumnus throughout his life. He proudly served with the Army First Cavalry Division in Korea. After his graduation from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania, much of his career was at Penn, as a Director in the Physical Plant Department. Upon his retirement from Penn, Norm taught as an adjunct professor at Burlington County Community College.
He loved reading, traveling, and most of all, family get-togethers.
Norm is survived by his beloved wife Joan (nee Smith). His daughters Kimberly Brewer (Tommy) and their children Connor, Campbell, and T; Christine McNelly (Andrew) and their children Ella, Quinn, and Scotch. He is also survived by his wife's children Sally Brinkerhoff (Tom) and their daughter Tracy; Sandy Michaelson (Richard) and their daughters Samara Fritzsche (children Hannah and Harris), Lindsay Kelemen (Dylan) and their son Warren, and Laura Michaelson; John Kay (Sue) and their sons Johnny and Danny.
Visiting hours will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 11, at Givnish Funeral Home, 1200 Route 130 North, Cinnaminson. Interment with military honors will be in Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
Donations in Norm's name may be made to or Boys Town.
Published in Burlington County Times on June 9, 2019