More Obituaries for O. Wright
O. Elizabeth Wright

O. Elizabeth Wright Obituary
O. Elizabeth Wright of Burlington, N.J. passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. She was 82.

The daughter of the late Clennon and Zelma Bennett, she was born in Chattanooga, Tenn. on June 1, 1937. Elizabeth grew up in Philadelphia and graduated from John Bartram High School. She resided in Willingboro for over 40 years.

She worked for several years at the Children's Home in Mount Holly. In 1999, she retired from the Community College of Philadelphia, where she worked in the Office of Institutional Advancement.

She is survived by her brother, Darrell Seals (Lorraine); her son, Jari Wright (Fayth); her daughter, Kara-Lyn Hester (Stephen); grandchildren, Gilbert Wright (Elizabeth), Raye-Jean Fletcher (Abdul), Jeremy Hester, and Caitlin Hester; her niece, Kelle Seals; and grandniece, Kya Seals.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the Delaware Valley Baptist Church, 493 Beverly-Rancocas Rd., Willingboro, NJ 08046.
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 29, 2019
