Lankenau Funeral Home - Pemberton
31 Elizabeth Street
Pemberton, NJ 08068
609-894-2255
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Olga Mensinger Obituary
Olga Mensinger of Country Lakes, Browns Mills, passed away Sept. 29, 2019 at Deborah Hospital. She was 78.

She was a native of Germany and resident of Pemberton Twp. since 1969. She was a member of St. Ann's Church, Browns Mills, the Eden Stanley Americas Legion Post #294 Ladies Auxiliary, Pemberton and was a former member of the German Bavarian American Club, Philadelphia. She loved doing crafts, flower arranging, and cooking. She also enjoyed cruising in the Islands.

Beloved wife of Karl E. Mensinger for 60 years, dear mother of Gerald E. Mensinger of Browns Mills, Carol A. Tuliano & Jack Mitchell of Stuart, Fla. and Robert W. Mensinger at home, dear sister of Betty Schmidt of Queens, N.Y. and Oscar & Margaret of Germany and grandmother of Robin and the late Zachary Mensinger and the late Paul J. Tuliano III.

She is also survived by her cat Kitty.

Relatives and friends of Olga's family are invited to her viewing and visitation at 9:30 to 11 a.m., Thursday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough where her funeral service will be held at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Odd Fellows Cemetery, Pemberton Twp.

The Lankenau Funeral Home

31 Elizabeth St., Pemberton Borough

Stephen Lankenau, Director
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 2, 2019
