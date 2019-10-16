Burlington County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
(609) 267-0399
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Perinchief Chapels
438 High Street
Mt. Holly, NJ 08060
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive Grovatt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive B. Grovatt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Olive B. Grovatt Obituary
Olive B. Grovatt of Rancocas Village passed away at the family home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. She was 102.

Daughter of the late Herbert and Lucy Grovatt, she was one of four siblings. In the summers during college, she worked as a waitress at the Wagon Wheel Inn in Maine. She also had fond memories of a cross country road trip with her friends to California once teaching.

Olive attended New Jersey State Teachers College at Trenton, where she received a B.S. in Education. Following Trenton State, she attended Rutgers University for post graduate work. Olive was a kindergarten teacher for 44 years, starting her career in Wrightstown, and finally retiring from the Bridgewater school system in Somerset County after 32 years.

After retiring in 1981, Olive returned back to Rancocas, where she became very active in the community. She volunteered to read to children at the local pre-school, she was also part of the Rancocas Historical Society and various other organizations. Taking after her father, Olive enjoyed gardening both flowers and vegetables.

Olive was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Lucy, her siblings, Ann Grovatt, Melvin Grovatt, Evelyn (Grovatt) Brimfield, and her nephew, Donald Grovatt.

Olive was the beloved aunt of and succeeded by Marilyn Grovatt and JoBeth (Brimfield) Bunning, her great nieces, Pamela (Bunning) Platania, Diana (Bunning) Nelson, and Erin (Bunning) Cruz, four great-great nieces and three great- great nephews.

Friends may visit with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at Perinchief Chapels, 438 High Street, Mount Holly, N.J., where services will follow the viewing at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Mount Holly Cemetery.

Perinchief Chapels,

Mount Holly

www.perinchief.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Olive's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Perinchief Chapels
Download Now