More Obituaries for Orrin Dillabough
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Orrin R. Dillabough

Orrin R. Dillabough Obituary
Orrin R. Dillabough of Jacksonville passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly. He was 92.

Born in Syracuse, N.Y., Mr. Dillabough served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 24 years, retiring as a CMSGT, E9. After his retirement from the Air Force, he taught high school history at Riverside High School, retiring in 1987. He was a longtime resident of Willingboro and Medford before moving to Jacksonville 15 years ago. Mr. Dillabough was a member of the Masonic Lodge #298 Willingboro; was a golf and bowling coach at Riverside High School, and enjoyed playing golf and Bridge. He was an avid reader.

The husband of the late Virginia, and the father of the late Susan Christopher, he is survived by two daughters, Joan Taubel of Willingboro, and Sandie Servan (Noel) of Jacksonville;. He also is survived by five grandchildren, Jennifer, Diane, Justin, Michael, and Ryan; three greatgrandchildren, Danielle, Kelly, and Mason; a nephew, Gary Dillabough, and nieces, Cindy Dold, Paula Rees, and Janet Walker.

Funeral services will be held privately.

Published in Burlington County Times on Aug. 4, 2019
