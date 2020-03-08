|
P. Hans Rottau, formerly of Tabernacle, passed away Thursday March 5, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly N.J. He was 92.
Son of the late Paul and Lucie Rottau, Hans was a dedicated, hardworking man.
Hans was an electrical contractor who owned Rottau Electric and Rottau Construction in Pemberton N.J.
He even has a road named after him in one of the developments that he constructed. He also owned Aquamarine Marina in Pemberton.
A man who wore many hats, Hans was involved in many different organizations, he was the past president of the Burlington County Electrical League, past president of the Burlington County Relief Fire Association, as well as being the past Burlington County Fire Coordinator and past Fire Chief of the Magnolia Fire Company.
Hans was an avid pilot who had a lifelong love of flying. He started as a crop duster and eventually owned his own plane. Hans always loved having a good time, especially with his family and outdoors. He loved fishing, hunting, water skiing and snow skiing. Hans was a world traveler, visiting places such as Africa, Machu Picchu and various other countries. Hans also loved dogs, if it had four legs and a tail, he loved them. He will be greatly missed.
Hans is survived by his companion, friend and former wife Mary Rottau, his children Mary (Rocco) Capuano, Barbara (Robert) Beagle, and Paul (Mary) Rottau, his grandchildren Heather, Adam, Jarrod, and Dean, his great-grandchildren Dylan, and Alexa, and his brothers Kurt and Erwin Rottau.
Friends and relatives may visit with the family from 6 to 9 p.m. on Monday, March 9 and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Tuesday March 10, at Perinchief Chapels 438 High Street Mount Holly NJ 08060.
Services will follow the viewing on Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be held at the Oddfellows Cemetery in Pemberton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Hans's memory to the Burlington County Firefighters Association or your local animal shelters.
Perinchief Chapels
Mt. Holly, NJ
Published in Burlington County Times on Mar. 8, 2020