Pamela Ann Marshall

Pamela Ann Marshall Obituary
Pamela Ann (Port) Marshall of Mount Laurel, N.J. passed away peacefully after a brief illness on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. She was 57.

Pam was the cherished wife for 30 years to John "Ike" Marshall; the loving mother of Todd R. and Eric J. Marshall; beloved daughter of John and Beverly (Reed) Port; the dear sister of Shelly Blessing (Billy) and Kerry Lilley (the late Mark); and treasured aunt of Kyle, Ryan, Samantha, Hunter, Jack, and Flynn. Pam is also survived by her adoring dog, Molly, whom she loved dearly.

Relatives and friends are invited to gather from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Givnish of Cinnaminson, 1200 Rt. 130 North, where her memorial service will begin at 3 p.m. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Pam's name may be made to the Jefferson University Hospital for Neuroscience, giving.jefferson.edu/giving-guide/give.

Published in Burlington County Times on Jan. 16, 2020
