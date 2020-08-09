Pat Grab of Manahawkin, passed away August 5, 2020. She was 77.
She was a native of Edgewater Park, and a resident of Riverside from 1962 to 2005 when she moved to Manahawkin. Pat was a graduate of Burlington City High School. She was a member of St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, Beverly. Pat was a former employee of Clover in Cinnaminson. She was a member & past president of the Riverside Fire Co. # 1, Ladies Auxiliary.
Beloved wife of Kenneth E. Grab for 58 years, dear mother of Kimberly Crisafulli & husband Mark, and Patricia Deluccia & husband Vincent, grandmother of Jacob Lucas, and Megan & Rebecca Deluccia.
She is also survived by three step grandchildren Mark, Daniel & Julia, her grandpuppy Tank, cousins Barbara & Bill Albrecht and her best friend Marge Stokes.
Relatives and friends of Pat's family are invited to her Memorial Service 11 a.m. Tuesday morning at The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303 Bridgeboro St., Riverside where the family will receive their friends between 9:30 and 11 a.m. with social distancing.
Entombment will be in the Lakeside Mausoleum at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Riverside Fire Co.# 1 or to the American Cancer Society
.
The Lankenau Funeral Home, 303-05 Bridgeboro St., Riverside.
Stephen Lankenau, Director