Dennison-McGee Funeral Home
869 Beverly Rd
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-4567
Patricia A. Campbell Obituary
Patricia A. Campbell of Pennsauken, N.J. passed away into God's loving and eternal care on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019, at home. She 63.

Born and raised in Jersey City, she lived in the Burlington area before moving to Pennsauken.

She was a medical assistant and was a light to those who she touched with her presence. She welcomed you into her house, to sit at her table, and to be embraced with her smile and warmth. She enjoyed her food, her drink and most importantly her family. There wasn't a day when she didn't like talking to her favorite person in the world, her granddaughter, who would give her or anyone else in the world hope on any of the darkest days this world had to offer. She leaves this world knowing that her granddaughter and her son will always remember the impact that she had on them and that their will can shine through knowing that she's looking down at them, praying for them and giving them strength while she is spending her time with the Lord. 

Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, Cemmie Sr. and Theresa Hartley, and her husband, Paul Campbell Sr.

She is survived by her son, Paul Campbell Jr., and her granddaughter, Aubrianna. Patricia also leaves behind a sister, Debra Ford, and her brother, Cemmie Hartley Jr., as well as extended family and dear friends.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the Dennison-McGee Funeral Home, 869 Beverly Road, Burlington, where relatives and friends will be received by the family from 3 p.m. until the time of service. Interment will be private.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit the funeral home's web site below.

Dennison-McGee Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.dennisonfh.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 22, 2019
