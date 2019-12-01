|
Patricia A. Golderer-Franecki of Palmyra went home to the Lord Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. Pat was 82.
Pat was born Dec. 4, 1937, in Philadelphia, to the late Charles and Catherine Golderer.
Pat is survived by her loving husband, Raymond; children, the late MaryPat Chrupcala (Chuck), Cathy Smyth (Scott), Diane, and Raymond Franecki; her siblings, James Golderer, Joseph Golderer, Charles Golderer (late), Jerry Golderer, Kathleen Golderer (late), and Jeannie Keys; her grandchildren, Jessica Colon (Mike), Colin Chrupcala, Erica Santoro (Nick), Jamie and Jake McKeen, Siena Franecki, Patrick and Cody Franecki, Scott and Sara Smyth; and great-grandchildren, Sophia, Aubree, and Benjamin Colon.
Pat was a graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School in Philadelphia. Following high school, Pat entered Our Lady of Angels Convent in Glen Riddle, Pa., where she taught second grade for eight years.
Pat was an active member of Sacred Heart Church in Riverton, where she taught CCD, counseled Youth Ministry, and attended daily Mass with her many friends for many years.
Pat enjoyed playing bingo, trips to the casinos and the Jersey Shore, but most of all, she loved spending time with her family, many friends, and providing love and support for those in need. She was a friend to all.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Weber Funeral Home, and on her birthday, Dec. 4, at Weber Funeral from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. with a Mass at Sacred Heart Church, 103 4th St., Riverton, NJ, 08077 at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to or Sacred Heart Church.
