Patricia A. Hopkins of Browns Mills passed away Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Samaritan Hospice in Mount Holly. She was 77.
She was born Dec. 4, 1941, in Exeter, N.H., to the late John and Evelyn Toleman. She married Robert E. Hopkins in 1957 and the couple had two children.
Patricia worked as a cake decorator at Foodtown of Whiting and as a substitute custodian for Pemberton Twp. Schools until her retirement. She loved gardening and was known for her love of lottery scratch off tickets. One of her favorite hobbies was feeding the birds, especially hummingbirds.
Patricia loved spending time with her family. Patricia was always upbeat, would talk to anyone and enjoyed talking politics. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend who will be deeply missed. She was very proud of her children, grandson and great-grandchildren.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Evelyn (Hobbs) Toleman; her beloved husband, Robert E. Hopkins Sr.; and three siblings, John Toleman, Stephen Fields and Nancy Green.
She leaves behind her two children, Gloria Emmons and husband Louis Emmons Jr. of Browns Mills and Robert E. Hopkins Jr. of Browns Mills; grandson, Matthew Emmons and wife Katerina of the Czech Republic; four great-grandchildren, Julie, Martin, Emma and Gabriela; and three siblings, Clifford Toleman of Lancaster, Pa., Robert Toleman of Southampton and Evelyn Kemp of Cream Ridge.
Services for Patricia are being held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's name to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053.
Tilghman Funeral Home,
New Egypt
Published in Burlington County Times on May 26, 2019