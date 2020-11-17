MILLBURY – Patricia A. (Brennan) MacWright, 84, of Gover Road, died peacefully on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus in Worcester, after a brief illness.



She was predeceased by her husband, Eugene H. MacWright who died in 1990.



She is survived by two children, John R. Gulliford and his wife Elaine of Lumberton, NJ, and Joanne G. Hoban and her husband James of Millbury; her brother, Thomas Brennan and his wife Patricia of Feasterville, PA; her sister, Winifred "Winkie" Altman of Philadelphia, PA; six grandchildren, Jake Hale and his wife Lisa of Haddon Township, NJ, Matthew Gulliford and his wife Chelsey of Mount Laurel, NJ, Steven Gulliford of Burlington, NJ, Maura Hoban, James Hoban, and Patrick Hoban, all of Millbury; two great-grandchildren, Gianna Hale and Luke Hale; and many nephews and nieces.



She was born in Philadelphia, PA, daughter of the late Vincent and Anna (Haines) Brennan, and lived in Maple Shade, NJ, before moving to Millbury in 2007. She graduated from Gwynedd Mercy Academy High School in Gwynedd Valley, PA.



Mrs. MacWright was a real estate processor at Delaware Valley Abstract Company in Moorestown, NJ, for many years, retiring in 2007. She loved reading, was a skilled knitter, and enjoyed painting. She attended painting classes at the Worcester Art Museum. She loved all the people in her "village" in Millbury, where she would enjoy a conversation with anyone who would stop by. Most important in her life was spending time with her grandchildren.



A funeral will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at St. Brigid's Church, 59 Main St., Millbury. Burial will be private at a later date. Calling hours are Wednesday, November 18, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Save A Dog Inc., 604 Boston Post Rd., Sudbury, MA 01776.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store