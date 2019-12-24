|
Patricia A. Roskey of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J. She was 76.
Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Patricia was raised in Maple Shade, N.J. and lived in Medford, N.J. before moving to Southampton, N.J. in 2008.
She was a retired Registered Nurse, and was employed as a school nurse at McGuire AFB, retiring in 1990.
She was a member of Community Emergency Response Team of Burlington County, and a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, where she was a member of the choir.
She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Roskey of Mount Holly, N.J. and Andrea and her husband, Robert Burns, of Knoxville, Tenn.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J.
Her memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.
