Home

POWERED BY

Services
MOORE FUNERAL SERVICE - BORDENTOWN
58 North Main Street
Medford, NJ 08055
(609) 654-2439
For more information about
Patricia Roskey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mathis Funeral Home
58 N Main St
Medford, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary of the Lakes RC Church
40 Jackson Rd.
Medford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Roskey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia A. Roskey

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia A. Roskey Obituary
Patricia A. Roskey of Southampton, N.J. passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Samaritan Inpatient Hospice, Mount Holly, N.J. She was 76.

Born in Philadelphia, Pa., Patricia was raised in Maple Shade, N.J. and lived in Medford, N.J. before moving to Southampton, N.J. in 2008.

She was a retired Registered Nurse, and was employed as a school nurse at McGuire AFB, retiring in 1990.

She was a member of Community Emergency Response Team of Burlington County, and a parishioner of St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, where she was a member of the choir.

She is survived by her two daughters, Denise Roskey of Mount Holly, N.J. and Andrea and her husband, Robert Burns, of Knoxville, Tenn.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Mathis Funeral Home, 58 N. Main St., Medford, N.J.

Her memorial funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, at St. Mary of the Lakes R.C. Church, 40 Jackson Rd., Medford, NJ 08055.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at www.pancan.org.

Mathis Funeral Home,

Medford

www.mathisfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -