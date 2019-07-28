Home

PAGE FUNERAL HOME - BURLINGTON
302 E UNION ST
Burlington, NJ 08016
(609) 386-3700
Patricia A. Sever

Patricia A. Sever Obituary
Patricia A. Sever of Burlington Township passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019, at the Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice Center in Mount Holly. She was 89.

Born in Olean, N.Y., Patricia was a longtime Burlington resident. She was a life member of the Broad St. United Methodist Church in Burlington. She enjoyed gardening, reading, puzzles and bird watching.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Clinton Sever Jr., and her son, David Clinton Sever.

Patricia is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Sever; her son and daughter-in-law, Wayne and Gwyn Sever; her grandchildren, Greg Jackamonis, Taylor Jackamonis, Olivia Sever and Madison Sever; as well as her sisters, Phyllis Keefer and Sarah Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.

A viewing for Patricia will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday July 29, at the Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union St., Burlington. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, Rt. 130 North Cinnaminson.

Memorial contributions made to the Broad St. United Methodist Church, 36 E. Broad St., Burlington, NJ 08016 would be appreciated by her family.

Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family through the web site listed below.

Page Funeral Home,

Burlington

www.pagefuneralhome.com

#lifecelebrationbypage
Published in Burlington County Times on July 28, 2019
