WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Monday, May 20, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:45 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Riverton, NJ
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Riverton, NJ
1943 - 2019
Patricia A. Stanley Obituary
Patricia A. Stanley, a lifetime resident of Cinnaminson, N.J., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.

She was born March 17, 1943 in Baltimore, Md. to John and Patricia (DeGallo) Vitilio. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran, N.J. and had an associate degree from Burlington County College. She worked as business administrator in the offices for Holy Cross High School and later for Palmyra High School for over 50 years.

She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Albert W. Stanley, and her sons, Albert Stanley and daughter-in- law, Laura Stanley, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., John Stanley and daughter-in-law, Lynn Stanley, of Columbus, N.J., and Stephen Stanley and daughter-in-law, Juli Wade-Stanley, of Storrs Mansfield, Conn. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Tabitha, Alyssa, Tara, and Kyle Stanley, and by her three sisters, Marian Cologna, Dorothy LaMorgia, and Sheryl Reynolds.

The visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton, N.J., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the ASPCA.

Condolences may be shared with the family at the funeral home's web site below.

Weber Funeral Home,

Riverton

www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Burlington County Times on May 16, 2019
