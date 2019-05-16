|
|
Patricia A. Stanley, a lifetime resident of Cinnaminson, N.J., passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
She was born March 17, 1943 in Baltimore, Md. to John and Patricia (DeGallo) Vitilio. She graduated from Holy Cross High School in Delran, N.J. and had an associate degree from Burlington County College. She worked as business administrator in the offices for Holy Cross High School and later for Palmyra High School for over 50 years.
She is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Albert W. Stanley, and her sons, Albert Stanley and daughter-in- law, Laura Stanley, of Egg Harbor Township, N.J., John Stanley and daughter-in-law, Lynn Stanley, of Columbus, N.J., and Stephen Stanley and daughter-in-law, Juli Wade-Stanley, of Storrs Mansfield, Conn. She is also survived by her four grandchildren, Tabitha, Alyssa, Tara, and Kyle Stanley, and by her three sisters, Marian Cologna, Dorothy LaMorgia, and Sheryl Reynolds.
The visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 20, at Sacred Heart Church in Riverton, N.J., followed by a Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Patricia's name may be made to the ASPCA.
Published in Burlington County Times on May 16, 2019