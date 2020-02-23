Home

Patricia Ann (Quigley) Suter passed away Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Bright View Assisted Living in Mount Laurel, N.J. She was 72.

Formerly of Willingboro, Pat was employed for many years by the Willingboro School System.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul F. Suter Jr., and her brother, Joseph Quigley.

She is survived by her daughters, Suzanne Bintliff (Raymond) and Jennifer Gresham (Greg), and her in-laws, Pat Quigley, Ann Suter, Kathy Ramsay and Richard Suter. She is also survived by three grandchildren, Rae Ann, Andrea and Zachary, as well as six great grandchildren.

Services were private.
Published in Burlington County Times on Feb. 23, 2020
