Patricia Ann (LaPresta) Pettinato of Southampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 72.
She was the beloved mother of Michelle Giberson (Stephen) and the late Joseph A. Pettinato, the proud grandmother of Stephenie (fiancé, Steven) and Dalton, and great-grandmother of Hannah. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her best friend, Phyllis Peak, as well as several cousins.
Patricia was born in Zirndorf, Germany, and was a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1965. She was a longtime resident of Mount Holly, N.J. and California before recently moving to Southampton, N.J.
She most recently worked as a customer service representative for Burlington Coat Factory, Burlington, N.J.
Patricia enjoyed shopping and antiquing at yard sales and flea markets. She had a strong Faith in the Lord, and she greatly loved all of her family.
Cremation will be held privately.
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019