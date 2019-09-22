Home

POWERED BY

Services
LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home and Crematory
441 White Horse Pike
Atco, NJ 08004
(856) 767-0539
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Pettinato
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Ann Pettinato

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia Ann Pettinato Obituary
Patricia Ann (LaPresta) Pettinato of Southampton, N.J. passed away Friday, Sept. 13, 2019. She was 72.

She was the beloved mother of Michelle Giberson (Stephen) and the late Joseph A. Pettinato, the proud grandmother of Stephenie (fiancé, Steven) and Dalton, and great-grandmother of Hannah. She is also survived and will be sadly missed by her best friend, Phyllis Peak, as well as several cousins.

Patricia was born in Zirndorf, Germany, and was a graduate of Rancocas Valley High School, Class of 1965. She was a longtime resident of Mount Holly, N.J. and California before recently moving to Southampton, N.J.

She most recently worked as a customer service representative for Burlington Coat Factory, Burlington, N.J.

Patricia enjoyed shopping and antiquing at yard sales and flea markets. She had a strong Faith in the Lord, and she greatly loved all of her family.

Cremation will be held privately.

Condolences may be shared at the funeral home's web site below.

LeRoy P. Wooster Funeral Home,

Atco, N.J.

www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Burlington County Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now